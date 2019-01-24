Inaugural Asia Crypto Week to Unite Global Crypto Ecosystem in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Thousands Gather to Discuss the Resilient Growth of the Crypto Industry

The inaugural Asia Crypto Week, featuring a number of independent educational, investor and developer-focused events, is set to make its debut in Hong Kong from 11-17 March 2019. The week-long event will bring together some of the leading projects, industry thought leaders, prominent investors, successful developers, and C-suite enterprise executives to unite the global crypto ecosystem and discuss the resilient growth of the industry.

Asia Crypto Week will provide participants with the opportunity to network with fellow industry players and join dedicated meetups that will take place in a number of settings, including in-depth breakout sessions, hackathons, and exclusive networking events, providing a stage for thousands of experts and enthusiasts to share knowledge and experiences. Home to some of the world's most influential blockchain projects, exchanges, and funds, Hong Kong serves as the ideal base for Asia Crypto Week.

Asia Crypto Week will feature more than 30 events organised by leading crypto projects, funds, and companies. The events scheduled throughout the city will host a distinguished list of thought leaders, including Charlie Lee, Litecoin; Justin Sun, Tron; Mance Harmon, Hashgraph; Bill Barhydt, Abra; Jack Lu, Wanchain; Saifedean Ammous, The Bitcoin Standard; Karen Shen, Coinsuper; and Xinshu Dong, Zilliqa.

TOKEN2049 will serve as the flagship event of the week and is expected to attract more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. With a focus on the future of crypto and its resilience, the conference will feature more than 100 thought leaders from across the globe. TOKEN2049 will take place at the Kerry Hotel, 13-14 March 2019.

For more information on Asia Crypto Week, visit: https://www.asiacryptoweek.com/

About Asia Crypto Week

