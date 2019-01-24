sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2019 | 11:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 24

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 December 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings7.3
Tech Mahindra6.0
Marico3.6
Unicharm3.3
Housing Development Finance Corp.2.8
Manila Water2.7
Delta Electronics2.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.5
Mahindra & Mahindra2.3
PT Kalbe Farma2.1
Total35.1
Geographical breakdown%
India33.9
Taiwan11.2
Philippines8.2
Hong Kong7.3
Indonesia6.0
Japan5.8
Bangladesh4.9
Thailand3.3
Malaysia2.5
Others5.5
Cash11.4
Total100.0

- ENDS-

24 January 2019

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


© 2019 PR Newswire