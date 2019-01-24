Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Sureserve Group: FY18 was a year of transition for Sureserve, as it divested its Contracts and Property maintenance operations to focus on Compliance and Energy support services. The prospective P/E of 6.7x warrants investor attention. The investment thesis is that the group will continue to benefit from being more focused, its remaining divisions have strong regulatory drivers underpinning revenue growth, and there remains potential to improve margins and scope for growth through consolidating a fragmented industry. The outlook statement references a strong order book and a strong start to FY19, performing ahead of management expectations.ISIN: GB00BSKS1M86

