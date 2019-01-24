

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing business confidence was unchanged in January at its lowest level in over two years, as production and export expectations and the employment outlook weakened, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The confidence indicator for the manufacturing sector showed a score of 103, which was unchanged from December's score that was revised. In November, the index read 105.



The latest reading was in line with economists' expectations and was the lowest since November 2016, when it was 102.



