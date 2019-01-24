

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday, with better-than-expected results from chipmaker STMicro as well as optimism about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China helping underpin sentiment.



Investors shrugged off weak Eurozone PMI data suggesting that companies are concerned about a wider economic slowdown.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged, when it reviews its monetary policy later today.



The pan European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at 356.53 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX was rising 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent, hit by a broadly firmer pound after U.K.'s opposition Labour Party signaled support for an amendment that could avoid a no-deal Brexit in a vote due next week.



Fresenius rose nearly 2 percent in Frankfurt after BAML upgraded the stock rating to 'buy'.



Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology jumped more than 8 percent. The company met earnings and sales guidance for fiscal 2018 and said that it expects growth in fiscal 2019.



Shares of STMicroelectronics NV surged 9.5 percent after the Geneva-based semiconductor company reported earnings and revenues in its fourth quarter that topped forecasts.



AMS climbed 8 percent and Infineon Technologies advanced 5.7 percent.



Danish enzymes maker Novozymes tumbled 3.4 percent after it warned of uncertainties in the Middle East markets.



Restaurant Group slumped 4.4 percent. The British company said that its like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2018 declined 2.0 percent, while total sales increased 1.0 percent.



In economic releases, Eurozone private sector expanded at the weakest pace in five-and-a-half years at the start of the year, led by weaker pace of growth in both manufacturing and services, preliminary survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The flash Composite PMI dropped to 66-month low of 50.7 from 51.1 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 51.4.



The flash manufacturing PMI fell to a 50-month low of 50.5 while the services PMI eased to a 65-month low of 50.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX