Show Your Love: THOMAS SABO Presents Sparkling Surprises For Valentine's Day

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

At THOMAS SABO, February is marked by love. The international jewellery and watch brand is celebrating this year's Valentine's Day with the motto "Show your Love" and presenting perfect gift ideas for a loved one.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812980/THOMAS_SABO_Valentines.jpg )



The handcrafted designs in 925 Sterling silver are inspired by traditional love symbols, sparkling anchors and maritime trend motifs. They surprise as eye-catchers in high-quality necklaces, earrings, bracelets or rings, refined with sparkling zirconia stones. With their timeless look, the detailed jewellery also harmonise effortlessly with previous THOMAS SABO collections and can be individually adapted to the wearer's personal style.

In addition to jewellery creations to fall in love with, THOMAS SABO will impress its customers with eye-catching "Love Shops". In 14 stores worldwide, wrapped in the colour of love, numerous promotions and specials will be implemented in the period from 14 January to 14 February 2019.

The filigree tokens of love will be available from January 2019 in all THOMAS SABO shops, online at http://www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners. For editorial use, picture material can be downloaded here: http://ots.de/44QkRT

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of 1,800 employees. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners.

Press contact

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG

Felizia Kindermann

Head of International & Corporate PR

Tel: +49(0)9123-9715-0

Mail: press@thomassabo.com

http://instagram.com/thomassabo

http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO

http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial