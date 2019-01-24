

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc.(TGI) said that it agreed to transfer the Global 7500 program to Bombardier.



As per the terms of the agreement, Triumph will transition responsibility for the Global 7500 wing manufacturing operations and assets to Bombardier.



Over the past five years, Triumph collaboratively matured the wing design and supply chain of the Global 7500 business aircraft and delivered more than 26 production wings to Bombardier's Final Assembly Line.



The companies agreed that Bombardier will continue to operate the program's production line at Triumph's Red Oak, Texas facility and Triumph employees currently operating the Global 7500 production line in Red Oak will continue in their roles upon completion of the transition.



The transition is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Bombardier will assume the program's assets and obligations upon closing.



The transition is expected to have a positive impact on Triumph's fiscal year 2020 cash flow.



Separately, Bombardier said it will assume ongoing working capital investments and usual costs associated with the program's production ramp-up, which are expected to fall within Bombardier's consolidated 2019 EBIT before special items and free cash flow guidance ranges, and 2020 objectives.



On a business segment level, Aerostructures revenue guidance for 2019 is adjusted upwards to between $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion, reflecting additional intersegment revenues.



At Business Aircraft, the 2019 EBIT margin before special items guidance of approximately 7.5% remains unchanged. For 2020, Business Aircraft now targets 50 basis points of margin growth to approximately 8%, the low-end of the previously provided objective, reflecting the short-term impact of maturing the Global 7500 wing production process.



