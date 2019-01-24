The "Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lean and Six Sigma are quality improvement methodologies structured to reduce waste and product or service failure rates to a negligible level. Six Sigma companies typically spend less than five percent of their revenues addressing and repairing quality problems.
Black Belts are at the core of every Six Sigma implementation. Motorola used the term Black Belt to describe an individual who has developed a synergistic proficiency between his or her technical discipline and the Six Sigma strategies, tactics, and tools. These individuals will continually work towards institutionalizing the effective use of these tools throughout the corporation, its clients, and its suppliers.
Lean Six Sigma Black Belt training follows the standard model of this intense training spread over 5 days.
Small classroom-based type workshop at a Central London training centre.
Course Time: 10AM-5PM
Topics Covered
- Review Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
- Minitab Continuation with Case Study
- Measurement System Analysis
- MSA for discrete data
- MSA for continuous data
- Advanced Process Capability
- Sigma Value, Defect Metrics and Yield Metrics
- Long- and Short-Term Capabilities
- Cp, Cpk, Pp, Ppk Capability Indices
- Advanced Statistical Process Control
- Control Charts for Continuous Data
- Control Charts for Discrete Date
- Handling Non-normal Data
- Data Sampling
- Sampling Strategies
- Central Limit Theorem
- The Mean
- Proportions
- Confidence Interval for Standard Deviation and Median
- Hypothesis Testing
- Introduction to Hypothesis Tests
- Tests for Means
- -t-Test, ANOVA, Tukey's Test
- Paired data
- Tests for Variance (Bartlett's, Levene's and F-Tests)
- Tests for Proportions (Chi Square Test)
- Non-Parametric Tests
- Correlation and Regression
- Simple Correlation and Regression
- Multiple Correlation and Regression
- Logistic Regression
- Design of Experiments
- 2k full factorial designs
- Optimisation Plots
- Blocking
- Organizational Change Management
- Managing Successful Project Teams
- Decision-Making Approaches
- Conflict Management
- Exam
- Course Summary and Next Steps
