

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Thursday amid fresh concerns about fuel demand after International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde reiterated that U.S.-China trade friction could precipitate the slowdown of the Chinese economy.



A surprise build in U.S. crude inventories also weighed on sentiment. Global benchmark Brent crude oil dropped 0.25 percent to $60.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were little changed at $52.62 per barrel.



Lagarde told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos that a major slowdown in China would constitute a real issue.



Earlier this week, the IMF cut its world economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, citing the U.S.-China trade conflict and Britain's exit from the European Union.



Oil market sentiment was also hit by API data showing a large surprise crude oil inventory build of 6.6 million barrels for the week ending Jan 18. Analysts expected a decrease of 42,000 barrels for the week.



