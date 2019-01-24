The "Diploma in Management and Leadership (Level 5) UK" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is designed to develop your key skills as a manager, including developing personal management capabilities, making effective use of information in decision-making and developing people.

The Level 5 qualifications in Management and Leadership that is aimed at middle managers to develop management and leadership skills.

By undertaking this qualification, you will be developing your key skills as a manager, including developing personal management capabilities, making effective use of information in decision-making and developing people.

It is expected that you will undertake 50-70 hours of Guided Learning, which could include teacher supervised or directed study time, over a maximum of three years.

Learners who successfully complete this diploma will have the opportunity to progress onto the CMI Level 7 Diplomas in Management and Leadership.

Learning Outcomes

Unit 501 Principles of Management and Leadership in an Organisational Context

Unit 526 Principles of Leadership Practice

Unit 509 Managing Stakeholder Relationships

Unit 504 Managing Performance

Unit 507 Principles of Delivering Coaching and Mentoring

Unit 523 Principles of Marketing Products and Services

Unit 513 Managing Projects to Achieve Results

