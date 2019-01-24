The "Diploma in Management and Leadership (Level 5) UK" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course is designed to develop your key skills as a manager, including developing personal management capabilities, making effective use of information in decision-making and developing people.
The Level 5 qualifications in Management and Leadership that is aimed at middle managers to develop management and leadership skills.
By undertaking this qualification, you will be developing your key skills as a manager, including developing personal management capabilities, making effective use of information in decision-making and developing people.
It is expected that you will undertake 50-70 hours of Guided Learning, which could include teacher supervised or directed study time, over a maximum of three years.
Learners who successfully complete this diploma will have the opportunity to progress onto the CMI Level 7 Diplomas in Management and Leadership.
Learning Outcomes
- Unit 501 Principles of Management and Leadership in an Organisational Context
- Unit 526 Principles of Leadership Practice
- Unit 509 Managing Stakeholder Relationships
- Unit 504 Managing Performance
- Unit 507 Principles of Delivering Coaching and Mentoring
- Unit 523 Principles of Marketing Products and Services
- Unit 513 Managing Projects to Achieve Results
