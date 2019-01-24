The "GistPro - Advanced Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced Management Course is designed to improve your skills in every area; mental, emotional and practical.
Training Values
- Providing participants with an environment that will empower them whilst developing their skills
- To act as a catalyst for effective partnerships between employers and employees
- Rewarding dedication, commitment and effort by the provision of best-in-class training
- Committed to fulfilling clients' needs and managing the expectations of both learners and employers
- Working in accordance with best practice
- Celebrating the success of others
Day 1 Professional Growth
- Your own Personality assessments (MEP)
- Emotional Intelligence in practice
- Leadership in hospitality
- Personal growth driver
Day 2 Human Resources
- ACAS code for best practice
- Employment Law in Practice
- Employee life-cycle
- Performance Management
Day 3 Finance Part 1
- Key financial reports
- Forecasting sales
- Flexible scheduling
- Labour cost reports
Day 4 Finance Part 2
- Cost of Goods and GP
- Menu engineering
- Stock management
- Other Business Costs
Day 5 What's Next
- Course recap
- Q&A
- Career development tools
- Business development tools
- Graduation
