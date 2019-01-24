The "GistPro - Advanced Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced Management Course is designed to improve your skills in every area; mental, emotional and practical.

Training Values

Providing participants with an environment that will empower them whilst developing their skills

To act as a catalyst for effective partnerships between employers and employees

Rewarding dedication, commitment and effort by the provision of best-in-class training

Committed to fulfilling clients' needs and managing the expectations of both learners and employers

Working in accordance with best practice

Celebrating the success of others

Day 1 Professional Growth

Your own Personality assessments (MEP)

Emotional Intelligence in practice

Leadership in hospitality

Personal growth driver

Day 2 Human Resources

ACAS code for best practice

Employment Law in Practice

Employee life-cycle

Performance Management

Day 3 Finance Part 1

Key financial reports

Forecasting sales

Flexible scheduling

Labour cost reports

Day 4 Finance Part 2

Cost of Goods and GP

Menu engineering

Stock management

Other Business Costs

Day 5 What's Next

Course recap

Q&A

Career development tools

Business development tools

Graduation

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nfsx9j/gistpro_5day?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005360/en/

