Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.33p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.08p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---