Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 23-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 1816.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1759.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 1771.66p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---