

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.65 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $2.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $5.70 billion from $5.26 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $654 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $5.70 Bln vs. $5.26 Bln last year.



