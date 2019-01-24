European Leaders Among OTC Markets Group 2019 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the 2019 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2018 calendar year.

"OTC Markets Group congratulates our European issuers on being named to this year's esteemed OTCQX Best 50. Cross-trading on the OTCQX Best Market reinforces the commitment to providing the highest levels of transparency to strengthen their U.S. visibility and effectively target U.S. investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP, Corporate Services. "With the recent opening of our London office, we look forward to continuing to partner with these industry leaders as we expand our international footprint and corporate services capabilities within the region."

OTC Markets is proud to recognize the following European leaders that showcase the breadth and global reach of our OTCQX premium Market. The OTCQX Best 50 is comprised of 26 Foreign Exchange-Listed Companies cross-trading on 11 Foreign Exchanges representing 9 countries including the following European companies:

Anglo American plc (OTCQX: AAUKF, NGLOY) (LSE: AAL)

(OTCQX: AAUKF, NGLOY) (LSE: AAL) Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (OTCQX: ZURVY, ZFSVF) (SIX: ZURN)

(OTCQX: ZURVY, ZFSVF) (SIX: ZURN) J Sainsbury plc (OTCQX: JSAIY, JSNSF) (LSE: SBRY)

(OTCQX: JSAIY, JSNSF) (LSE: SBRY) Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY, EXPGF) (LSE: EXPN)

(OTCQX: EXPGY, EXPGF) (LSE: EXPN) adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY, ADDDF) (FRA: ADS)

(OTCQX: ADDYY, ADDDF) (FRA: ADS) Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY, RHHBF, RHHVF) (SIX: ROG, RO)

(OTCQX: RHHBY, RHHBF, RHHVF) (SIX: ROG, RO) Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY, DTEGF) (FRA: DTE)

(OTCQX: DTEGY, DTEGF) (FRA: DTE) Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY, AHODF) (Euronext Amsterdam: AD)

The complete list of the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:LGORF) (TSX: LGO) 2 CannaRoyalty Corp. (OTCQX: ORHOF) (CSE: OH) 3 iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF) (CSE: IAN) 4 Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) (TSX-V: OGI) 5 Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCQX:FRHC) 6 Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: PTOTF) (TSX-V:PAT) 7 Avita Medical Ltd. (OTCQX: AVMXY) (ASX: AVH) 8 Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: WSTRF) (CSE: WUC) 9 TFI International Inc. (OTCQX: TFIFF) (TSX: TFII) 10 Midas Gold Corp (OTCQX: MDRPF) (TSX: MAX) 11 Corvus Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: CORVF) (TSX: KOR) 12 Repro Med Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: REPR) 13 Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) 14 Lyons Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LYBC) 15 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCQX: GPVRF) (TSX-V: GPV) 16 Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI) 17 Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCQX: GZPFY) (MOEX: GAZP) 18 First Advantage Bancorp. (OTCQX: FABK) 19 Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCQX: DBIN) 20 Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: CHBH) 21 Localiza Rent A Car SA (OTCQX: LZRFY) (B3: RENT3) 22 Communities First Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CFST) 23 Marquette National Corp. (OTCQX: MNAT) 24 Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF) (TSX: TGZ) 25 Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCQX: STXS) 26 Anglo American plc (OTCQX: AAUKF, NGLOY) (LSE: AAL) 27 Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI) 28 K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF) (TSX-V: KNT) 29 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (OTCQX: ZURVY, ZFSVF) (SIX: ZURN) 30 Sono-Tek Corp. (OTCQX: SOTK) 31 NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) 32 J Sainsbury plc (OTCQX: JSAIY, JSNSF) (LSE: SBRY) 33 Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) 34 Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY, EXPGF) (LSE: EXPN) 35 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) 36 Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCQX: DYAI) 37 Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (OTCQX: BDCO) 38 Citba Financial Corp. (OTCQX: CBAF) 39 Wal-Mart De Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX: WMMVY) (BMV: WALMEX) 40 Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN) 41 adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY, ADDDF) (FRA: ADS) 42 GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCQX: GRRB) 43 Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY, RHHBF, RHHVF) (SIX: ROG, RO) 44 Mars Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNBP) 45 Harleysville Financial Corp. (OTCQX: HARL) 46 Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY, DTEGF) (FRA: DTE) 47 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCQX: ADRNY, AHODF) (Euronext Amsterdam: AD 48 Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) 49 JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY) (JBSS3.SA) 50 Smith-Midland Corp. (OTCQX: SMID)

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to the 410 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2018 to determine which companies would qualify for the 2019 OTCQX Best 50:

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2018

or greater on positive total annual return in 2018

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2018

in dollar volume in 2018 not a "penny stock" on December 31, 2018 , as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2018

For more detail on the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visithttps://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2019_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

OTC Markets Group Inc. stock trades on the OTCQX Best Market, however the company removed itself from the ranking. OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

