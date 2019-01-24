

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it is currently expecting a strong first quarter 2019 financial performance. It continues to expect 2019 available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) to increase no more than five percent, year-over-year.



The company currently estimates first quarter 2019 RASM to increase in the four to five percent range, compared with first quarter 2018. The Company's outlook for first quarter 2019 RASM includes an estimated 1.5 point year-over-year benefit from its revenue management enhancements implemented in 2018, as well as an estimated 1.5 point year-over-year tailwind due to several items: its first quarter 2018 sub-optimal schedule from the accelerated retirement of its Boeing 737-300 (Classic) fleet; the prior year competitive fare environment; and the March 2018 Spring Break holiday shift impact.



'Our financial goals for 2019 are to grow profits and earnings per share, expand margins, improve returns on invested capital, and maintain an investment-grade balance sheet. I am pleased with our revenue momentum, particularly with our unit revenue growth expectations for the first half of the year,' the company said.



