HONG KONG, Jan 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 29th HKTDC Education & Careers Expo opened today and continues until 27 Jan at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Open to the public free of charge, the expo provides comprehensive information on education and job opportunities, helping students and jobseekers to plan more effectively.Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), officiated at the opening ceremony this morning. In her welcoming remarks, Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said, "Entering its 29th edition, this annual expo is a one-stop platform for graduating students and jobseekers looking to review a broad range of education opportunities and career options. This year, we are delighted to welcome 880 exhibitors, including educational institutions, government departments, public organisations, professional associations and private enterprises from 22 countries and regions."New Education Themed Zones Provide Diverse InformationThe expo features the Education Zone and Careers Zone. This year, four new education themed zones are launched to clearly define opportunities available in further studies and continuing education. The Creative and Educational Support Services zone features iACL Pacific to introduce the learning environment of space school HASSE, space exploration projects and applications of artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The Tertiary Academy zone gathers universities and higher education institutions, including Hong Kong Shue Yan University, the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Medical Doorway, Raffles International College and more. China Education Exchange (Hong Kong) Centre will introduce the "Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions" at the zone, with participating institutions including Tsinghua University and Peking University. At the Continuing Education zone, Education in Ireland, EF Language, Wall Street English and the Japanese Language School Affiliated with Tokyo International University offer value-added programmes. The Vocational and Professional Education zone features the Vocational Training Council (VTC), Hong Kong Institute of Construction and Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, introducing career-oriented diploma and bachelor programmes.The expo's education theme days highlight studying in the United States (25 Jan) and Europe (26 Jan). Representatives from EducationUSA and the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao will introduce their education systems, admission prerequisites and procedures, as well as information on campus life. Visitors can also find abundant information on studying and working abroad at the International Exchange Village, presenting Consulate General offices and officially recognised bodies from Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United States as well as Belt and Road countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary.Career Theme Days Highlight Hot IndustriesUnderstanding the nature and prospect of a job is essential for career planning. This year's expo features four career theme days, highlighting employment trends and job opportunities in specific industries.(New) Culinary Arts Day (24 Jan): Co-organised with the Chinese Culinary Institute and International Culinary Institute, four interactive workshops on sugar blossom making, plating demonstration, vinaigrette preparation and dumpling making are arranged to provide hands-on experience for visitors looking to work in the culinary industry.(New) Exploring Construction Day (25 Jan): Co-organised with the Hong Kong Institute of Construction, industry experts are invited to interact with visitors interested in the construction field. Other events include the "Modular Integrated Construction (MIC)" seminar as well as talks on future industry developments, training and job information.(New) Tech & Creativity Day (26 Jan): Co-organised with the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, a seminar will explore how augmented reality (AR) can be applied to develop Hong Kong as a smart city, using Pokemon Go and Iron Man as examples. In the "Your Next Station - Impactful Tech" seminar, an industry expert will share his career experience along with industry developments.Civil & Public Services Day (27 Jan): Representatives from government departments and the disciplined services, such as the Hong Kong Police Force, the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, the Immigration Department, the Correctional Services Department and the Customs and Excise Department, along with public organisations including Airport Authority Hong Kong and the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, will introduce various job openings, career paths, application procedures and interview tips.More than 2,500 On-the-spot Job VacanciesThe Youth zone returns this year with information on continuing education and career planning for young people. The Labour Department introduces various employment opportunities as well as working holiday programmes that allow young people to gain overseas experience.The debut Recruitment Square gathers private companies such as the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Sa Sa Cosmetic and Sportshouse to provide on-site job recruitment, with some offering on-the-spot interviews. Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts offers more than 100 vacancies for such positions as restaurant managers and shop supervisors. The Hong Kong Police Force, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, Immigration Department, Correctional Services Department, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and Airport Authority Hong Kong also have on-site recruitment. Together, they offer more than 2,500 job opportunities during the expo.Inspirational Events Offer Practical TipsNearly 90 on-site events are organised, including demonstrations by the Police Dog Unit, Correctional Services Dog Unit and Fire Investigation Dog Unit. Other seminars include education and industry talks, as well as working holidays - detailing job opportunities and application requirements in Austria, France, Germany, Japan, Korea and more.Featured events include:24 Jan (Thursday): Entertainment cultural brand Manner creates entertaining videos shared through social media. Actors Hou Dee and Weng Chan talked about their experience and the challenges of becoming Youtubers and key opinion leaders.25 Jan (Friday): Sapeiar and BlueGodZi, two novelists famous for their online works, will share how they draw inspiration from daily life at the "A Day in the Life of a Novelist" seminar. Separately, Jayden Lam, a renowned Chinese tutor, will provide tips on taking the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examinations and show ways to use language skills to succeed in job interviews.26 Jan (Friday): The e-sports industry has been growing rapidly. Lo Sing, Team Manager of the Emperor Esports Stars G-Rex PUBG team and e-sports commentator, will share his views on industry trends and advise ways to develop a career in the industry.27 Jan (Sunday): Jeffrey Hui, Executive Director of Metro Education Plus, will tell participants how to develop the most effective resume, while workplace consultant Suen Lap-man will examine social skills in the workplace.Date & Opening Hours; Theme Days- 24 Jan (Thursday) 10:30am-7pm; Career: Culinary Arts- 25 Jan (Friday) 10:30am-7pm; Career: Exploring Construction / Education: United States- 26 Jan (Saturday) 10:30am-7pm; Career: Tech & Creativity / Education: Europe- 27 Jan (Sunday) 10:30am-6pm; Career: Civil & Public ServicesFair website: hkeducationexpo.hktdc.comEvent schedule: https://bit.ly/2TT9Ow8Photo download: http://bit.ly/2DxL9YDAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. Date & Opening Hours; Theme Days- 24 Jan (Thursday) 10:30am-7pm; Career: Culinary Arts- 25 Jan (Friday) 10:30am-7pm; Career: Exploring Construction / Education: United States- 26 Jan (Saturday) 10:30am-7pm; Career: Tech & Creativity / Education: Europe- 27 Jan (Sunday) 10:30am-6pm; Career: Civil & Public ServicesFair website: hkeducationexpo.hktdc.comEvent schedule: https://bit.ly/2TT9Ow8Photo download: http://bit.ly/2DxL9YD