SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Helped to Provide 55.7 Million Meals to Families in Need Source: Wells Fargo Company

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United Way Establishes United for U.S. Fund to Benefit Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown Source: United Way Worldwide

NEW YORK -- Citi Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance Source: Citi

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Del Monte Foods Releases 2018 Sustainability Report Source: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa. -- Lincoln Financial Group Named a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity for Second Year in a Row Source: Lincoln Financial Group

DUBLIN -- Zeevo Group Assists International NPO Focused on Advancing Women Leaders in Aviation Source: Zeevo Group LLC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx Earns No. 10 Spot on the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies List Source: FedEx Corp.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Exchange Bank Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of its Customers and Business Partners Source: Exchange Bank

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Homeownership to Get $9.8 Million Boost Source: Wells Fargo & Company

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard's Employee Giving Campaign Raises a Record $4.7 Million for Nonprofits and Schools Source: The Standard

BOSTON -- Separating the Men from the Boys: Gillette Campaign Inspires Men to Re-Examine What It Means to Be Their Best Source: Procter Gamble

