Study Shows Adoption of Bonsucro Sustainability Standard Can Halve Sugarcane Industry GHG Emissions

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal, led by University of Minnesota, in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Company1, reveals how global adoption of Bonsucro's voluntary sustainability standard (VSS) could halve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (51%) in sugarcane production. With GHG emissions at the highest levels in history, the report highlights Bonsucro's ability to provide scalable solutions to tackle climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The peer-reviewed study modelled the impacts of adopting the Bonsucro Standard across the sugarcane sector and found huge potential for environmental benefits, including how universal adoption would dramatically increase production yields in parts of the world, whilst reducing total production area (24%), water use (65%) and nutrient loading (34%).

This report uses Bonsucro, the global platform driving sustainability in sugarcane, as a case study as it is one of the fastest growing VSS in agricultural production, with 500+ members and engagement with 25% of the world's sugarcane land.

With climate change affecting every country and sugarcane demand expected to double , this scientific study suggests globally consistent sustainability standards like Bonsucro, offer an effective roadmap to reducing negative impacts of sugarcane production.

Danielle Morley, CEO at Bonsucro said: "This world-class research provides evidence Bonsucro's Standard is an effective framework for addressing the negative effects of climate change. Crucially, it shows that application of Bonsucro's Standard leads to increased sugarcane yields, generating confidence in the Standard for producers and buyers of sugarcane products including sugar, ethanol and molasses. As a science-based, metric standard scheme, Bonsucro is committed to continuous improvements and will use the study to inform the revision of the Standard this year."

Dr. Derric Pennington, a Fellow of the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment and corresponding author on the study, says: "This type of analysis is needed to advance sustainable consumption and production outcomes towards achieving sustainable development goals. We showcase the potential global environmental benefits of sustainability standards and certification schemes while remaining realistic and comprehensive."

Ulrike Sapiro, Senior Director of Water Stewardship & Sustainable Agriculture at The Coca-Cola Company, adds: "The Coca-Cola Company is committed to sourcing sustainable agricultural ingredients and we are working with our suppliers to demonstrate progress through Voluntary Sustainability Standards, such as Bonsucro for sugarcane. We are very pleased that this study demonstrates Bonsucro's potential of creating significant positive impacts for the environment and ecosystems, which is critical for further uptake by farmers and industry."

Alex Bjork, Director, Private Sector Engagement at World Wildlife Fund - US commented: "This report demonstrates that the Bonsucro standard can have a positive environmental impact if implemented more widely, and that sustainability standards can play a role in helping society and business meet demand without depleting biodiversity."

The report assumes 100% compliance with Bonsucro's standard criteria. Bonsucro certification allows members to comply with 80% of the non-core sustainability criteria, these results therefore highlight the ideal contribution Bonsucro certification would make to the environment and livelihoods throughout sugarcane's global industry.

The study's authors hope their work informs individual consumers, large-scale buyers, and the agriculture industry alike. Contributors to the study say that further research must also consider the effects of anthropogenic climate change on the success of these voluntary imposed regulations.

1. In collaboration with Bowdoin College, University of Arizona, University of Göttingen, University of Hawaii, Natural Capital Project, Rainforest Alliance, World Wildlife Fund and The Coca-Cola Company.

About Bonsucro

Bonsucro is a global multistakeholder non-profit organisation that exists to promote sustainable sugarcane production, processing and trade around the world. Bonsucro supports a community of over 500 members in over 40 countries, from all elements of the sugarcane supply chain, including, farmers, millers, traders, buyers and support organisations.

