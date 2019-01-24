

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $169 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.76 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $155 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.



