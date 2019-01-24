

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, a private diversified alternative asset management firm, urged Shareholders of PG&E Corp. (PCG) to replace current Board. BlueMountain said it plans to announce a 'New Slate' of Board Members by no later than February 21. The Board Election will be held at the Annual Shareholder Meeting, slated for May 21.



BlueMountain said in a letter to PG&E Shareholders, 'The Current Board has not only failed the Company and its shareholders; it has failed its customers; it has failed its employees; and, it has failed the people of California. The Company has lost the public's trust, and it has severely damaged its relationship with regulators and elected officials.'



'The Current Board has chosen to do just the opposite. As you are undoubtedly aware, the Current Board announced their intention to file a voluntary, costly, and unnecessary bankruptcy, which, in our view, violates their fiduciary duties to the Company and to you' reads the letter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX