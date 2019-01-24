Avon appoints new VP Digital Development to drive transformation

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) has announced the appointment of Nick Burton as VP Digital Development. Nick will play a pivotal role in Avon's transformation, driving its digital sales model, e-enabling its Representatives and opening up access to more consumers around the world.

The role is responsible for providing the right tools and solutions to unlock the power of digital and grow sales. This is a cornerstone of Avon's opening up strategy as it digitises the business, rejuvenates the brand, and e-enables its millions of Avon Representatives to become online beauty entrepreneurs - selling through e-commerce and social networks.

Nick brings 20 years' experience in delivering IT strategy and driving change initiatives in multinational consumer-focused businesses. He joins from Belron - known for brands such as Autoglass - where he led the IT and digital function and served on the Group's Commercial Executive team. In this role he was responsible for leading IT strategy and for the transformation of the business to a digital customer service delivery model. Prior to Belron Nick worked in IT at Procter & Gamble, and also worked in IT consultancy.

Nick will report to Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer Benedetto Conversano, and will be based in Chiswick. The appointment is effective 28 January.

Benedetto says: "I'm delighted that Nick is joining the team. He's a strong strategic leader and will support Avon's growth by building on our existing talent and infrastructure and taking our digital sales proposition into the future. This is a tremendous opportunity as we revolutionise Avon's service model and unleash the power of our Representatives through digital."

On joining Avon Nick commented: "It's terrific to be joining such an iconic brand at such an exciting moment in the company's transformation. The power of the Avon model is tremendous: six million Avon Representatives and their customers … that's six million micro-influencers and online beauty entrepreneurs. Our role is to deliver the tools and service they need to build and grow their businesses online."

About Avon Products, Inc.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Avon's efforts to implement its digital strategy that will help increase sales growth, provide its independent sales representatives with the tools and service to grow their businesses through e-commerce and online social networks, and expand access to more consumers. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.