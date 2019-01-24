Cinnober Financial Technology AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Cinnober Financial Technology AB (publ). With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also decided that the last day of trading will be on February 8, 2019. Short name: CINN ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010023556 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 102935 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sara Hag or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB