

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. Economists expect the main refi rate to be kept at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro recovered against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 124.56 against the yen, 1.1290 against the franc, 0.8715 against the pound and 1.1347 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



