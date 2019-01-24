

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) announced, for 2019, the company expects earnings per share, excluding net special items, to be between $5.50 and $7.50. The company expects to achieve $1 billion of revenue improvements in 2019 as it benefits from network optimization, merchandising and product segmentation. The company projects its 2019 initiatives to produce more than $300 million of cost savings compared to 2018 by eliminating post-merger cost redundancies, leveraging technology efficiencies, and implementing changes to network strategy.



Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said, 'We enter 2019 with great momentum. We expect our total revenue per available seat mile to grow faster than our network competitors, and to deliver strong pre-tax earnings growth in 2019. At the midpoint of our guidance, 2019 diluted earnings per share excluding special items would increase approximately 40 percent versus 2018.'



For the first-quarter, the company expects TRASM to be flat to up approximately 2.0 percent year-over-year. The company also expects first-quarter pre-tax margin excluding net special items to be between 2.5 and 4.5 percent.



Fourth-quarter earnings were $0.69 per diluted share, or $1.04 per diluted share excluding net special items. Pre-tax earnings excluding net special items for the fourth quarter were $634 million, an $88 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by higher fuel prices.



Fourth-quarter total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) increased by 1.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 on a 1.4 percent increase in total available seat miles. Total fourth-quarter cost per available seat mile (CASM) rose 2.7 percent from fourth quarter 2017. Excluding fuel and special items, consolidated fourth-quarter CASM declined 0.2 percent year-over-year.



The company declared a dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on Feb. 20, 2019, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 6, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX