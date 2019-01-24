Speedcast Completes 1,000-site Managed Service Installation for Leading Provider of Midstream Energy Services

Next-generation, IP-based VSAT Platform to Deliver Advanced Performance and Management Capabilities

HAUPPAUGE, New York, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced the completion of a 1,000-site managed service VSAT network offering superior communications and remote SCADA capabilities for a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Globecomm, Speedcast's recently completed acquisition, deployed this network, which spans 27 U.S. states and is managed from the primary network hub at Speedcast's teleport in Hauppauge, New York. Speedcast will provide network diversity services via a new hub located in Gulfdale, Texas.

"Speedcast is proud to be entrusted with the performance of this mission-critical network," said Keith Johnson, EVP of Energy for Speedcast. "The network supports the operational quality and safety of import/export terminals, processing plants, oil and gas storage and 50,000 miles of pipeline, and can scale for future growth. Our customer was looking for a partner with experience delivering similar solutions, strong operational and technical capabilities, and the ability to deliver significantly increased value."

In deploying the network, Globecomm replaced older VSAT equipment at all 1,000 locations with state-of-the-art, software-defined equipment to take advantage of next generation VSAT platform advancements for providing more throughput, greater bit/Hz performance and higher data rates. Under the contract, Speedcast will also provide hosted hub services, satellite bandwidth, network management, field service, maintenance and 24-hour technical support.

For more information about Speedcast, visit www.speedcast.com or contact marketing@speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610079/Speedcast_International_Ltd_Logo.jpg