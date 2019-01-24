Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver a mine paste backfill system to Canada

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 24, 2019 AT 3:00 PM

Outotec to deliver a mine paste backfill system to Canada

Outotec has been awarded a contract to design and deliver a mine paste backfill system to a nickel mine in Canada. The contract price is not disclosed, but similar deliveries are typically valued at EUR 20-30 million. The order has been booked into Outotec's 2019 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's supply includes the design and delivery of a complete paste backfill system to service two underground orebodies.

The new paste backfill system, with higher degree of accuracy for binder addition, will reduce operating costs of the mine and allow to fully exploit the underground deposits. The new facility is expected to be commissioned towards the end of 2020 with a capacity of 300 dry tonnes per hour.

"We are pleased to support our customer to improve their tailings management in a sustainable way. Outotec has vast expertise in mine backfill design and experience delivering paste plants. This project further solidifies our position in this market," says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec Minerals Processing business.

For further information please contact:



OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business

tel. +358 40 822 7100

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

