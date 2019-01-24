Constellium Paris: Constellium supplying aluminium components to a premium automaker in Germany and Mexico

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it is providing front Crash Management Systems and other aluminium structural components to the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class from its plants in Gottmadingen, Germany, and San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Constellium is supplying two derivative vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class global platform.

Aluminium Crash Management Systems improve vehicle safety in the event of a collision, protecting not only the occupants, but the vehicle itself, thanks to its superior energy absorption and crash behavior. Aluminium is a natural choice for automakers, allowing them to produce lighter, safer, and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

"We are very proud to supply the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class with our advanced structural solutions," said Lionel Chapis, General Manager of Constellium's Automotive Structures business. "This confirms the strong relationship we have built over the years with Mercedes-Benz, and we are glad to support them globally thanks to our expanding footprint."

Constellium's Gottmadingen plant is a state-of-the-art production facility which produces customized aluminum automotive structures and Crash Management Systems for our automotive customers, and features advanced development and prototyping capabilities. Constellium's San Luis Potosí plant opened in spring 2018 to serve automakers in Mexico.

Constellium is a long-time supplier of Mercedes-Benz for both rolled products and structural components. Aluminium continues to be a material of choice for automakers to lightweight vehicles for improved fuel economy and lower emissions and is a natural choice for electric vehicles for greater range, longer battery life and crash and intrusion resistance.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications, NA

Phone: +1

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations

Phone: +1

Noemie Fierens - Communications, Europe

Phone: +33

Stacie Tong - Communications,

Automotive Structures

Phone: +1