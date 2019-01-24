Ukraine House Davos Congratulates Horizon Capital on Raising a $200m Ukraine-focused Fund

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ukraine House Davos organizers and team extend sincere congratulations to Horizon Capital on closing their new private equity fund for Ukraine at its hard cap of $200 million. This is a tremendous achievement, particularly given the fund, Emerging Europe Growth Fund III, L.P. ("EEGF III", the "Fund"), had a target size of $150 million.

Horizon Capital is the leading private equity firm in Ukraine, and a co-organizer of Ukraine House Davos, with over $850 million under management and investing more than $650 million to date in Ukraine and the near region.

EEGF III's investment strategy is focused on fast-growing, export-oriented companies that leverage Ukraine's cost competitive platform to generate global revenues primarily in IT, light manufacturing, food and agriculture. The Fund will also pursue investments in select, high-growth domestic market segments, including e-commerce, healthcare and pharma, consumer goods and financial services. Since holding its first close last year, EEGF III has concluded six investments and plans to invest the new fund in compelling, fast-growing companies over the coming years.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital and her team on this stellar achievement. Having lived and worked in Ukraine for over 25 years, Lenna is a true ambassador of investing in Ukraine. We are delighted that Horizon Capital chose to break the news of their successful fundraise together with us in Davos this week," said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos. "This is a superb example that demonstrates Ukraine is regaining its status as an attractive investment destination for international investors. We wish Lenna and her team great success in putting capital to work backing Ukraine's talented entrepreneurs."

About Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos is powered by co-organizers Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA), Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Horizon Capital. Ukraine House Davos is proud of its all-female, five-member Organizing Committee of volunteers Svitlana Grytsenko (Victor Pinchuk Foundation), Jaroslawa Johnson (WNISEF), Lenna Koszarny (Horizon Capital), Olga Afanasyeva (UVCA) and Alexa Chopivsky (Ukraine House Davos).

In addition to the generous support of its Co-Organizers and Gold Sponsor Temerty Foundation, Panel Sponsors of Ukraine House Davos include BHFF, Business 100, EBS, Effective Investments LLC, First Generation Capital, Hillmont Partners, ICU, IT Ukraine Association, TA Ventures, TIU Canada and UFUTURE Investment Group.

Ukraine House Davos is supported by UkraineInvest, National Investment Council, Ukrainian World Congress, Aspen Institute, Aspen Institute Kyiv and the Atlantic Council.

