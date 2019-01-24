The "ILM Train The Trainer Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is no secret to becoming a successful trainer; it is about equipping yourself with the essential skills to deliver an engaging training session, meeting both the business's and the trainee's needs.

The course provider's consultants have established themselves as experts in the field of training and they will be able to guide you through the training process from start to finish, ensuring that you leave the programme with the relevant skills to achieve tangible results.

This course provides the essential skills for people that are new to training, or simply wishing to refresh their skills. It will guide you through the full training cycle:

Identify needs analysis (scoping needs whilst managing stakeholders)

Design how to truly be the architect of masterful training material that will hook your audience

Delivery covering aspects of anchoring, delivering with humour, clap traps and many, many more

Evaluation how to measure the commercial validity of your training

Agenda

Module 1 Training in your Business Context

Module 2 Looking at Training in Context

Module 3 Understanding Learning

Module 4 Planning and Preparing a Training Session

Module 5 Learning How to be an Effective Trainer

Module 6 Delivering the Training

Module 7 Practical Training Session

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9z5q4c/ilm_train_the?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005412/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Professional Development and Training