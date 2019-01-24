Luzhou Laojiao promotes internationalization strategy jointly with Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 Australian Open (AO) in Melbourne, China's high-end liquor maker Luzhou Laojiao has seen its brand "National Cellar 1573" appearing in many scenes of the tennis tournament.



As a global partner and co-sponsor of the AO, Luzhou Laojiao celebrated the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Rod Laver Arena of Melbourne Park where the AO takes place, with tennis fans around the world.



On the spot, Luzhou Laojiao released the "National Cellar 1573" AO champion and commemorative editions jointly with the AO on January 18, paying tribute to all AO tennis players and tennis fans.



The cooperation between Luzhou Laojiao and the AO will provide a broader development opportunity for the company, said Wang Hongbo, executive deputy general manager with Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd.



He said that the cooperation is also an important step for the company's internationalization strategy, which will help enhance its international reputation. It has truly realized the in-depth cooperation between Chinese brands and international top events, and further established its brand internationalization strategy.



At present, the Belt and Road Initiative has created an unprecedented opportunity for Chinese enterprises and Chinese national brands to go global. The liquor industry, which is a typical symbol of Chinese traditional culture, has also launched the internationalization strategy to promote brands overseas.



Luzhou Laojiao has completed its distribution in more than 50 countries and regions around the world, and has become one of the most popular Chinese liquor brands at the overseas market. In September 2018, the company established its North American office in the United States, in a bid to accelerate the process of internationalization.



Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=328859