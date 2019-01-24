

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) said that it expects to hire more than 10,000 people in the coming year. The roles involved include IT and analyst roles, corporate functions, customer care and claims roles.



'This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive's history,' said Chief Human Resources Officer, Lori Niederst.



The company said it expects to hire 1,000 people in Austin, Texas in customer service, sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service. It will hire 2,000 people in Cleveland, Ohio in customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more.



The company will hire 1,100 people in Colorado Springs, Colorado in customer service, sales, IT. It will hire 375 people in Phoenix, Arizona in customer service, sales, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales, claims representatives; it will hire 380 people in Sacramento, California in customer service, bilingual Spanish customer service and sales.



The company expects to hire 1,500 people in Tampa, Florida in customer service, sales, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service.



The company noted that over half of the jobs are based at larger Progressive campuses across the United States, with others located in Progressive field claims offices in more than 250 locations. There will also be work from home positions available in select locations for inbound sales positions, giving people who don't live near a Progressive campus the opportunity to help customers from the comfort of their home.



The company stated that the new hires will be eligible to participate in the company's annual bonus plan. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads - including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX