TELA Bio Announces First Patient in Europe Treated with OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds

Complex abdominal wall repair completed at University College London Hospital in London, England

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TELA Bio, Inc., a surgical reconstruction company leading the development and commercialization of OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) for soft tissue repair, today announced the first patient has been treated with OviTex RBSs in Europe. The complex abdominal wall repair was performed by Alastair Windsor, M.D., FRCS, at University College London Hospital in London, England.

"Bringing the OviTex portfolio to Europe further demonstrates our commitment to providing high-tech, cost-effective solutions that can adapt to the ever-changing soft tissue repair marketplace on a global scale," said William Allan, vice president of European operations for TELA Bio. "We want to thank Dr. Windsor and University College London Hospital for their willingness to partner with us. We are encouraged by their initial success and look forward to seeing more European cases completed in the coming months."

TELA Bio's partner Aroa Biosurgery, a soft-tissue repair company based in New Zealand that develops and manufactures medical products to improve healing, was granted EC Certification (CE Mark) for OviTex RBSs in the European Union (EU). The distinct class of surgical mesh integrates both biologic and synthetic materials to maintain flexibility without compromising on strength.

"This was a complex abdominal wall repair with a patient who was at risk for several complications," said Dr. Windsor. "As soon as I picked up OviTex, I knew this surgical mesh was different from any other I had used. The superior handling characteristics of the mesh allowed me to easily conform it to the wound bed and suture it into place, leaving the patient with a seamless repair. I look forward to sharing my experience with my colleagues and continuing to provide patients with options that have the potential to improve their surgical outcomes."

More than 3,500 implantations with OviTex RBSs have been completed to date in a wide range of hernia procedures using a variety of surgical techniques. Previously published clinical data shows the use of OviTex RBSs in abdominal wall reconstruction procedures led to low recurrence and complication rates. TELA Bio will be exhibiting at the Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Europe conference in London from January 31 to February 2 to provide European surgeons with additional information about OviTex.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a privately-owned company focused on bringing innovative, cost-effective, surgical reconstruction solutions to surgeons, hospitals and patients. The company's OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) products, designed for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction procedures, integrate polymer and biologic materials in a uniquely embroidered construction using novel engineering design principles. The OviTex portfolio is supported by high-quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated the advantages of RBSs over commercially available products. OviTex RBSs are commercially available in the U.S. and in Europe. The company is collaborating with leading surgeons to drive rapid product development and establish TELA Bio as a leader in surgical reconstruction. To learn more about TELA Bio visit http://www.telabio.com.

About OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds

OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) are intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome.

Do not use OviTex RBSs in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex RBSs Instructions for Use.

The statements made or results achieved by TELA Bio customers described herein were achieved in their specific setting. Due to variations in clinical experience and technique, there is no guarantee that these results are typical. Bench testing may not be indicative of clinical performance.

Caution: Federal (US) law restricts this device to sale by or on order of a physician.

TELA Bio, Inc. owns or has applied for the following trademarks or service marks: OviTex, TELA Bio.

