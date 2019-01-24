

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced its Board of Directors has decided to provide the company with a new governance structure and, to institute a separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. The Board co-opted Jean-Dominique Senard as new Director and elected him Chairman. Also, the Board appointed Thierry Bolloré as Chief Executive Officer.



Renault said the new Chairman of the Board will have to evaluate and, if necessary, change the company's governance in order to ensure the transition to the new structure. He will present his proposals on the evolution of governance to the Board of Directors before the next General Shareholders' Meeting.



Renault's Board decided to give its Chairman full responsibility for managing the Alliance on behalf of Renault, in liaison with the Chief Executive Officer. The Chief Executive Officer will coordinate for the company the Alliance's activities in the operational field under the authority of the Chairman.



