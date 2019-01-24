SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Document Management and Storage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The growing focus on streamlining and securely storing data is mainly driving the category adoption rate across various significant organization across the globe. End-user industries such as healthcare and chemical are increasing spend on the data protection as a service, which is a sub-segment of the category, to fortify the security of their repository of sensitive data. Despite the growth drivers at play, factors like lack of expert service providers, lack of proactive service during downtime, and market dynamism due to newer technological trends will pose significant procurement challenges in the market for document management and storage services. Request a Free Sample of this market intelligence report here!

While stringent privacy laws are driving the demand for data protection service, a category sub-segment of the category in the US, expensive skilled workforce and the increasing compliance costs will impede the category adoption rate in the region. The growing demand for document management from the healthcare sector and focus on upgrading the existing systems at buyer's facilities will propel the category spend momentum in APAC.

With a view of the procurement challenges faced in this market, this document management and storage services procurement research report has made specific recommendations that will aid buyers from the different business spectrum. Additional insights offered in this market intelligence report include supply market forecasts, primary cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. Get free customization of this market intelligence report on document management and storage services to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers must partner with service providers that offer tape vaulting services offsite to secure critical business information," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "This will help to reduce the instances of data security breaches that might result in loss of critical business information," added Tridib.

This market intelligence report on document management and storage services has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Increasing minimum wages will lead to category price growth

Cyber attacks will contribute to the category risk

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Document management and storage services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

