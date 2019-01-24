

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $173.02 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $84.90 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, East West Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $173.02 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $369.42 million from $319.70 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $173.02 Mln. vs. $126.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $369.42 Mln vs. $319.70 Mln last year.



