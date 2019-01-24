sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,28 Euro		-0,48
-4,46 %
WKN: 896476 ISIN: US35671D8570 Ticker-Symbol: FPMB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,065
10,125
16:31
10,06
10,15
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC10,28-4,46 %