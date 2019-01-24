

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.14 billion, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.0% to $3.68 billion from $5.04 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $750 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $3.68 Bln vs. $5.04 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX