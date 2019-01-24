Black Mountain Acquires Mariana Systems

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Mountain Systems, a software company that develops innovative data and process management solutions for asset managers and financial institutions, announced today that it has acquired Chicago-based financial software firm, Mariana Systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mariana offers a cloud-based credit investment solution that allows asset managers and credit professionals to integrate and support all aspects of the credit portfolio process - from pipeline and lender management through credit research, asset selection, portfolio/credit monitoring, scenario analysis, borrowing base management, covenant monitoring and IRR performance tracking. Black Mountain will integrate components of the Mariana solution into its front office platform and continue to support Mariana's clients.

In addition to accelerating Black Mountain's growing presence in its core markets, the acquisition will further strengthen Black Mountain's leading software platform by enhancing the company's front office capabilities. It will also add extensive industry expertise with the addition of the Mariana management team, who bring many years of experience building software solutions for credit managers.

"We have been impressed with the capabilities and client relationships Mariana has established. Marty Mulroe, Jeff Kramer and their entire team have a strong background in the credit and direct lending space and we are excited to have them join the team," said Andy Horwitz, co-CEO of Black Mountain. "We have known Marty and Jeff for a long time, working with Marty first as a client more than a decade ago and now operating companies that serve a similar customer base. We believe that blending Mariana's industry expertise and ideas with our best-in-class technology platform is a powerful combination that will help us continue to grow our leadership in this market."

"We're pleased to become part of the Black Mountain team," said Marty Mulroe, President of Mariana. "Both companies are driven by a common goal of providing scalable technology solutions to help investment professionals manage their portfolios with confidence."

About Black Mountain Systems

Black Mountain is a software company that offers highly configurable solutions including portfolio management, trade order management, compliance, research management, private debt, investment accounting, performance attribution, enterprise data management and data warehouse reporting. Clients consist of many of the world's leading investment managers, credit funds, hedge funds, private equity, direct lenders and banks who use our platform to manage all varieties of loans, fixed income, alternatives, derivatives, equities, and FX. Black Mountain's software can be configured to model any business process, store any data, integrate with any system, and provide transparency for all of the above in any format. For more information about Black Mountain visit: www.blackmountainsystems.com

About Mariana Systems

Mariana Systems is a developer and provider of cloud-based credit and portfolio management technology solutions for the asset management industry.

