India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 70 Million by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

It is expected that the demand of compatibilizers & coupling agents from the energy sector would trace one of the highest CAGR of close to 10% over the period 2018-2023. Similarly, with the advent of higher use of green tires, revenue from rubber industry would be seen tracing similar growth figures. Major growth clusters would be located in western, southern and central India .

. Automotive industry on the other hand would maintain its position as the second highest contributor of revenue generated in 2023. The 5-year CAGR traced by this segment would be more than 10%. Use of titanate coupling agent is expected to increase in this sector. Northern India would constitute to be one of the biggest regional hubs for this space.

would constitute to be one of the biggest regional hubs for this space. With emerging government constraints over the use of recyclable plastics, the demand of coupling agent would undeniably be pulled-up from the packaging industry in India .

Indian Coupling agents and compatibilizers market is expected to grow in the coming future. The product finds major use in automotive industry. The use is expected to increase in future with more utilization of biodegradable nylon blends in the production process. These blends are generally immiscible in nature and compatibilizers are used to increase the interfacial adhesion between them. Apart from this, they are used wherever polymers are used which includes Bumpers, Dash Board, Door Trims, Grill, Front End Module Carries, Battery Containers, Engine Covers, Manifolds, Ducts, Seats, Interior parts, fuel tanks and multi layer tubing. The plastics industry is continuously looking for substitutes in form of polymer blends. However the only problem is that these polymers are immiscible in nature therefore in order to mix them various compatibilizers and coupling agents are used. These processes are termed as nano-particle compatibilization mechanism. In future, coupling agents are expected to find uses in natural rubber blending. Various tire manufacturing companies are indulging in manufacturing of green tires which helps in fuel efficiency and overall safety. This is mainly because of the chemical properties provided by various coupling agents. Other uses of coupling agents in rubber industry include manufacturing of flexible shoe laces. In paints and other coatings compatibilizers and coupling agents play the role of fillers. These agents help in increasing strength, structure and hardness which helps in increasing the service life of the product and provide resistance to higher temperatures as well. In case of industrial goods, coupling agents and compatibilizers are used as primer before coatings as these help in improving corrosion resistance and prevent corrosion spreading from the crackline. By acting as dispersing agents they help in providing better links between resins and fillers, add higher filler in loading and improving filler's dispersion in resins.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



The government has proposed initiatives such as National Wind and Solar Energy Hybrid Policy, Strategic Plan for New and Renewable Energy Sector in the field of Solar and Wind Energy Generation in India. Silane Coupling agents are used as adhesions in Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and wind turbine wings. Manufacturers of solar panels have proposed to improve the properties of Self Cleaning and Anti dust in PV Panels. Studies are being done to improve these properties and super-hydrophilic coating with high stability and corrosion resistance in PV panels and wind turbine wings. It is expected that with government initiatives on renewable energy generation and increasing awareness among people, the demand for coupling agents will increase.

Ken Research in its latest study, "India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Outlook to 2023 - By Application (Packaging & Plastics Industry, Automotives Industry, Adhesives & Sealants and Paints & Coatings, Rubber Industry, Energy Sector and Others) and by Coupling Agents (Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymers, Silane Coupling Agents and Others)", suggests that the demand for coupling agents & compatibilizers would continue to grow registering a CAGR of close to 13% during 2018-2023.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/india-coupling-agents-compatibilizers-market/175027-101.html

Key Segments Covered

- Market Segmentation by End User Industries

Packaging & Plastics Industry

Automotives Industry

Adhesives & Sealants and Paints & Coatings

Rubber Industry

Energy Sector

Others (Fiber Treatment, Dental, Construction, Textile & Others)

- Market Segmentation By Type

Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymers

Silane Coupling Agent

Others (Titanates, Zirconate, Aluminate & Others)

Key Target Audience

Global coupling agents manufacturing companies

Indian coupling agents manufacturing companies

Coupling agent and compatibilizers trading companies

Major distributers of Coupling agent and compatibilizers

Governmental and research organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2018 - Historical Period

2019-2023 - Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Indian Players: KPL International Limited (KPL) K. K. Chempro India Private Limited Plus advanced technology Pvt LTD Peekay Dealer Pvt. Ltd. Supreme Silicons SR Marketing LLP AKD Polymers Pvt ltd PVC Compatibilizer Vincoplas Pvt ltd (Inventive Polymers) Ultrananotech Pvt LTD Supple Rubber Chemicals Pvt Ltd Lab Line Enterprises Krishna Enterprises Rotoman Engineers India Pvt LTD PK Enterprise Aquent Impex India Pvt LTD Sarvan Carbochem LLP 4P Global Pvt LTD Rishiroop Polymers Pvt LTD. KCC Corporation Monachem Additives Pvt LTD TriStar Global Pvt ltd Super Urecoat Industries Newgen Speciality Plastics Limited

International Players: Arkema Polyram DowDuPont Power Chemical Corporation (PCC) Hexpol Compounding Evonik Shin-Etsu Silicones Struktol 3M Rayton Chemicals Gelest Evonik GBXF Gaizhou Hengda Chemicals Co., Ltd Guotai-Huarong HERRMAN HUBEI Blueshy New Hangzhou Dadi Chemical Co., Ltd. Huachangchem Hungpai Chemistry Co., Ltd JNC (Chisso)

Importers Of Coupling Agents: Henkel Teroson India Ltd Crescent Polymers Pvt Ltd Aj Enterprises Empire Industries Ltd Delta Enterprises

Exporters Of Coupling Agents: Kamlesh Enterprises AB Enterprises Organo Chem Newgen Specialty Plastics Ltd. Jeevilka Sparck Chem Pvt Ltd Shree Mahalaxmi Chemicals Allen Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd Supreme Silicones Vinay Trading Company KCC Corporation Synergy Poly Additives Wang Chemical Pvt Ltd Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd Silink Chemicals Pvt Ltd Labdhi Chemicals Indian Toners Developers Ltd

Importers Of Compatibilizers: Mukul Co Johnson Johnson Limited Master Auto Spares Dalmia polymers LLP

Raw Material Suppliers: Meru Chempro Pvt Ltd Machino polymers Pvt ltd Abrelin Polymers Shri Shakti Enterprises Kanoria Chembond Pvt Ltd Maitreya Chemicals Swagath Urethane Pvt Ltd Arkema Anatres Chem Pvt Ltd Riveni Chemicals



Key Topics Covered in the Report

India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market Introduction and Evolution

Value Chain Analysis

India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market Size And Segmentation

Comparison with Global Coupling Agents Market

Emerging Trends and Growth Drivers in India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market

Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market Issues and Challenges in India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers

Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Government Regulations and Certifications Required

Customer Pain Points and Decision Making Parameters

Snapshot On Tie Layer Market in India

SWOT Analysis of India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers

Competitive Landscape of major Players in India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers

Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Company Profiling of top 10 Players

Strength & Weaknesses of Major Players

Market Share Analysis

India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E

Analyst Recommendations

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249