Nous Infosystems Inaugurates Two New Offshore Development Centers in Bangalore and Coimbatore

EDISON, New Jersey, January 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT organization, offering quality software solutions and services, today announced that they have extended their office premise at its global Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Bangalore to meet the growing needs of its Global Software Services Business Unit.

The new additional premise spans 25,000 sqft. area, having a capacity of 300-350 people, and a cafeteria of 10,000 sqft. This expansion of the existing ODC is to support the company's continued growth of providing comprehensive software solutions, globally. Adding a second building adjacent to its existing Bangalore office creates a unified campus that brings together their increasing number of development, testing, and support teams. There are also plans to onboard more resources and utilize the ODC to support an American Conglomerate company.

"We are excited with the recent growth we have been experiencing in our business. The Global Delivery Center expansion in Bangalore enables us to meet our immediate growing needs and help our clients to rapidly scale up their offshore delivery teams or resources to meet their evolving business needs," said Ajith Pillai, CEO, Nous Infosystems.

In December 2018, Nous commenced its dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Coimbatore for a world leading multinational engineering and electronics company headquartered in Germany.

The new dedicated ODC is a part of Nous' strategic initiative, to meet the client's technology requirements with innovative and quality programs.

With this ODC of 100+ resources capacity, Nous Infosystems will provide Managed Services on their Centers of Competencies including UI and Big Data. This strategic initiative will help Nous Infosystems in providing capable and trusted solutions for the future growth of their engagement with their client.

"This initiative is the initial step in a long-term vision to augment our collaboration with our client. The dedicated Offshore Development Center will facilitate us in catering to their technology requirement across departments and develop innovative and quality programs," said Bala Gopalakrishnan, COO - Nous Infosystems.

About Nous Infosystems:

Nous Infosystems is a CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services including product engineering across a broad spectrum of industries and domains for over two decades. Nous' major cloud offerings include Azure deployment and management services, Azure advisory services, Migration, and Development services on Azure.

