Simply Asset Finance selects Riskonnect to Upgrade ERM process

Riskonnect, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, rings in 2019 with a new customer Simply Asset Finance. Riskonnect will provide the UK-based company with a strategic technology platform to improve the company's enterprise risk management processes.

The partnership will deliver Simply Asset Finance, which helps finance businesses in the UK, with a strategic solution to improving visibility into its enterprise risks and an actionable approach to managing these risks.

"As a startup finance company, we aim to build our operations on the latest technology," said Ylva Oertengren, chief operating office at Simply Asset Finance. "This ranges from customer-facing technology to tools for internal processes. To do this, we partner with selected suppliers who share our passion for innovation and high-quality solutions. Riskonnect fits our strategy perfectly and we see this as an opportunity to drive efficiency and transparency in the management of our risks."

This new customer win furthers Riskonnect's growing footprint in the UK financial services market.

"The financial services sector needs better ways to spot and mitigate risks throughout their enterprises," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect CEO. "This partnership further establishes Riskonnect as a trusted provider within the financial services industry and demonstrates our commitment to delivering better risk management strategies globally."

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading global integrated risk management solution provider that enables organizations to anticipate and manage strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. Its unique, holistic approach to integrated risk serves more than 900 companies across 6 continents. Riskonnect has operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia employing more than 500 risk management experts. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Simply Asset Finance

Simply Asset Finance provides finance to small and medium sized businesses in the UK to help them purchase equipment, free up working capital and invest in growth. It was founded in April 2017 by a team of industry specialists, in response to the need for innovation and disruption in the asset finance sector. Simply prides itself on having implemented the most forward-thinking and flexible technology in the sector to enhance its customer-facing proposition, and provide customers with a better, faster, simpler, more efficient service. Simply is majority owned by a Cabot Square Capital fund. For more information: www.simply.finance

