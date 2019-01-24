Nasdaq Clearing is introducing an enhancement to its margin framework in form of a Stress Margin Add-on. The purpose of the Stress Margin Add-on is to add a specific stress component to the margin requirement by incorporating a share of a portfolio's tail risk to the margin requirement. This add-on provides the Clearinghouse the ability to lower the mutualization of a specific account's tail risk among clearing participants by shifting part of the risk from the member collective to the individual account holder. The Stress Margin Add-on will increase margins for clearing participants with large stress losses in relation to initial margin. The add-on will be implemented on 2019-01-31. Affected members will be contacted with details regarding their margin add-on requirements. More information can be found in the Guidelines on Stress Margin Add-ons attached to this notice, or through the following link: https://business.nasdaq.com/trade/clearing/nasdaq-clearing/risk-management/index .html For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing Risk Management: clearing.risk@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7088, +47 6710 8426 Media contact: David Augustsson, Corporate Communication, phone +46 734496135, david.augustsson@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706191