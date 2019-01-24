Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: POP Bank Group renews its core banking platform

Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 24th January 2019 at 16:15 CET

Bonum Bank Plc: POP Bank Group renews its core banking platform

POP Bank Group selects Temenos T24 and Cognizant to transform its core banking technology onto a modern platform. The investment is one of the largest in POP Bank Group's history. POP Banks are well known for having the most satisfied retail customers in Finland.

POP Bank Group renews its core banking platform together with Savings Bank Group and Oma Savings Bank Plc. The project starts in 2019 and completes in 2021.

Cognizant will design, implement and operate a shared core banking platform to enable digital transformation. As a part of the agreement, signed on 23rd of January 2019, Cognizant will acquire 100 % of Oy Samlink AB's shares. The transaction has no impact on POP Bank Group's financial result in 2019.

The transaction is conditional upon acceptance of Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland.

? The new platform is an essential part of POP Bank Group's simplification program. It builds a solid foundation for fully digital banking operations and improves significantly our operational efficiency and agility. Our goal is to provide seamless customer experience in every service channel, says CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Alliance Coop.

