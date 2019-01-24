

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said that its Board formed an ad-hoc Board committee to evaluate MGM Resorts' real estate portfolio and make recommendations to the full Board regarding strategy and opportunities to enhance value.



The committee will be composed of three independent directors, each with extensive real estate and financial markets experience, John B. Kilroy Jr., Keith Meister and Paul Salem. They will work with management to assist in the evaluation.



The Committee's focus and objectives will remain consistent with the Company's existing strategy to enhance free cash flow per share, maximize value of the owned real estate and MGM's equity holdings, preserve the Company's financial stability and position the Company for continued growth.



