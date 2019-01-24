

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to their lowest level in almost fifty years in the week ended January 19th.



The report said initial jobless claims slid to 199,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000.



The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to rise to 220,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 197,000 in November of 1969.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 215,000, a decrease of 5,500 from the previous week's revised average of 220,500.



Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also dropped by 24,000 to 1.713 million in the week ended January 12th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims still edged up to 1,729,750, an increase of 1,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 1,728,500.



Next Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for January.



