

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has dismissed over 200 employees from its secretive self-driving car division, code-named Project Titan, CNBC reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



According to CNBC, an Apple spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and said the tech giant still sees opportunity in autonomous systems.



In August 2018, Apple hired Tesla engineering vice president Doug Field to co-head the Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield. The current dismissals are seen internally as anticipated restructuring under the new leadership, according to CNBC.



Other workers impacted by the restructuring have been reportedly moved to other divisions of the company.



Apple had reportedly scaled back plans to build its own self-driving cars to focus instead on building software and technology for autonomous driving. The company reportedly laid off employees earlier from the unit in 2016.



In May 2018, the New York Times reported that Apple has again narrowed the ambitions of its self-driving car program.



On being rebuffed by BMW and Daimler AG's Mercedes Benz after seeking self-driving technology partnerships, Apple is said to have now teamed with Volkswagen AG to modify VW vans into self-driving shuttles for Apple workers, the Times reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX