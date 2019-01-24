The global sports coaching market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global sports coaching market is the technological integration in sports coaching. The integration of technologies such as virtual reality and analytics in sports coaching has been increasing rapidly. Numerous vendors in the market have been implementing these sports coaching platforms to improve their coaching facilities.

As per Technavio, the introduction of neuro-sport training will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sports coaching market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global sports coaching market: Introduction of neuro-sport training

Neuro-sport training is a training concept that blends sports coaching with neuroscience. This multidisciplinary science aims to discover how the nervous system is organized and works towards generating the desired behavior. This concept of neuroscience is used in sports coaching to enhance the performance of athletes.

"The physical and mental coordination of athletes is achieved by neuro-sport training. There are very few vendors who offer this kind of sports coaching. It is expected that more and more vendors will adopt this training during the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by neuro-sport training," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global sports coaching market: Segmentation analysis

This sports coaching market analysis report segments the market by type (sports camps and personalized training and recreational camps) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

The sports camps and personalized trainings segment held the largest sports coaching market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

North America led the market in 2018 with nearly 37% of the market share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

