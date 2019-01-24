The global low-voltage MOSFET market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005458/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global low-voltage MOSFET market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased investments in data centers. LV MOSFETs are used in designing high-efficiency, compact server power supplies. The explosive growth in data traffic due to emerging applications such as the IoT and Industry 4.0, the developments in wired and wireless communication technologies, and the increasing deployment of Al across industries are creating demand for data centers. Data center servers use multiple power sources; LV MOSFETs are used for efficient and fast switching in the case of a short circuit or fault, thereby isolating the input fault from the rest of the system and allowing the replacement of the hard drive, power supply, and other devices without shutting down the whole server system. Therefore, it is expected that the growing investments in data centers will drive the demand for LV MOSFET's during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing investment in smart city projects will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global low-voltage MOSFET market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global low-voltage MOSFET market: Growing investment in smart city projects

Globally, countries are focusing on the development of smart cities to manage assets and resources efficiently. The investment in smart city projects will accelerate the deployment of network infrastructure to facilitate machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. This will create demand for smart lighting, smart meters, smart appliances, IMDs, UPS and PS devices, and telecommunication equipment. LV MOSFETs are the primary components integrated into these devices to enable high-current switching with high efficiency.

"Apart from the growing investment in smart city projects, the growing investment in solar energy, increasing use of electronics in automobiles, and the demand for longer battery life in portable consumer devices are a few aspects that are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the global LV MOSFET market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global low-voltage MOSFET market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global low-voltage MOSFET market based on type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, EMEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 31%, followed by North America, EMEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region will continue dominating the global market and register the highest incremental growth of over 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com