The SES Saran solar project is in the Karaganda region. The project was financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and built by German developer Goldbeck.The government of Kazakhstan's northern region of Karaganda has announced completion of the 164-hectare, 100 MW SES Saran solar project, near the city of Saran. The commissioning ceremony for the project was attended by Kazakh energy minister Kanat Bozumbayev, who called for local authorities to develop wind power projects in the region. The plant was built by German developer Goldbeck under the European Bank for Reconstruction ...

