UK Laundry Cleaning 2018 offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the Laundry Cleaning market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on General Cleaning and Laundry. Consumer data is based on a 2018 UK Laundry Cleaning survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

In 2018, category spend is set to grow 1.2% on 2017. Sluggish sales are driven by low consumer confidence and the cool housing market, meaning that purchases of larger items, often made when moving home, are being delayed.

Growth in 2018 will be driven by mops buckets as well as brooms and bushes, which are proving popular due to the trend for hard flooring. Driven by new store openings and their value credentials, price-focused general merchandisers, including B&M, Poundland and Home Bargains will be the key winners in terms of category sales and share in 2018.

Replacement is the key category purchase motivation

The shopper base for laundry cleaning products is largely dominated by women

The majority of category consumers loathe doing the housework and 9.8% indicated they regularly pay for someone else to do the cleaning at home

Companies Featured

IKEA

Tesco

ASDA

Wilko

Sainsbury's

B&M

Home Bargains

Argos

Morrisons

